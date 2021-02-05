Remove Pakistan flag from PoK; Protesters expose PAK hypocrisy

Every year on February 5, Pakistan observes "Kashmir solidarity day" an attempt to show "solidarity" with Kashmiris. As per Pakistani govt, the Kashmir Day is being observed to "signify political and moral support in their struggle for self-determination and to honour Kashmiri martyrs."

But what do Kashmiris of PoK have to say about Pakistan's Kashmir Day and what is being called "bogus solidarity". Well, the National Equality Party Jammu Kashmir Gilgit Baltistan and Ladakh (NEP JKGBL) workers took to the streets and protested against Pakistan demanding the removal of Pakistani flags from PoK region.

Protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have strongly condemned the Kashmir Solidarity Day, which is to observed in PoK at the behest of Pakistan.

In a video, the protesters are seen taking to the streets and demanding for the removal of Pakistan flags from the region. Having said that, the world can not unsee the atrocity and brutality people of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been put through in the hands of the Pakistan army. The human rights records in these territories are not something Pakistan can be proud of.

Previously, days after the mysterious death of activist Karima Baloch, the National Equality Party Jammu Kashmir Gilgit Baltistan and Ladakh (NEP JKGBL) has called on European leaders to pay immediate attention to the threat faced by Pakistani diaspora residing in the continent from the Pakistani Army.

How is Pakistan observing "Kashmir Solidarity Day"?

On the occasion, seminars and rallies were held to show solidarity with people of Kashmir.

A one-minute silence was to be observed in "solidarity" with the Kashmiris. Islamabad and Rawalpindi are on high alert and strict security measures have been announced in the capital city and other cities of Pakistan.