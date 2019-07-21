Chester Bennington, the frontman of Linkin Park, committed suicide in 2017 when he was only 41. Chester's loved ones paid tribute to the late rockstar on Saturday, on the second anniversary of his sudden death.

Chester Bennington's mother took to Twitter early on Saturday to post one of the last pictures the two of them took together. The adorable snap shows them exchanging a kiss at a party.

"The last kiss I ever got from my wonderful boy!" Chester's mother wrote. "There are no words to explain how much I miss him! I want us to all celebrate his life today! Love you all! Please take care and celebrate Chester's life today! He would want us to celebrate!"

The last kiss I ever got from my wonderful boy! There are no words to explain how much I miss him! I want us to all celebrate his life today! Love you all! Please take care and celebrate Chester’s life today! He would want us to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/tsFHrgOzhz — Susan Eubanks (@susan_eubanks5) July 20, 2019

Chester Bennington became an overnight sensation after Linkin Park's debut album, Hybrid Theory, was released in 2000. It had tracks like "One Step Closer," "Crawling," and "In the End."

Following the success of Hybrid Theory, Linkin Park released Meteora and it broke all the records. The second album had some astonishing songs like "Somewhere I Belong," "Faint," "Numb," and "Breaking The Habit."

As Kurt Cobain once wrote, "Peace, love, empathy," and this is what we found in Chester Bennington's songs. There was surely some pain in every word but in the end, his music showed us that there is a light beyond that tunnel and one should not be afraid to break all the norms and follow our heart. Chester's words inspired several and it helped many people come out of depression and live a happy life.

Lastly, we want to say thank you to Chester Bennington for helping most of us get through some of the darkest times of our lives. Whatever was going on outside our bedroom doors didn't matter to us when we heard the words in his songs.

No matter what happened earlier in the day, we always knew we could find salvation in his music. Several among us have found healing within the songs and knowing we aren't alone in the battle. Chester's song and his music allowed several of us to keep going in our lives, whatever the odds were.

We just hope that Chester has found his peace now, and is at rest. We want to thank him for being a part of a wonderful band that has helped so many around the world.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call AASRA — Suicide Prevention and Counseling NGO at 022-27546669