Sidharth Bhardwaj was a rage back during his MTV days. The incredibly good looking, young lad went on to participate in several reality shows. From Splitsvilla, Roadies, Khatron Ke Khiladi to Bigg Boss; you name it and he was there. However, the talented guy soon faded into oblivion. And now, it has been revealed that Sid left India and is working as a stand up comic in the USA.

What is he upto now

Sidharth, in an interview with ETimes, revealed that people still wanted him to be that angry young back when he was 21. They weren't ready to accept that he had matured and grown into a man. "In India, I was known but mujhe kaun kaam de raha tha in the mainstream. Everybody wanted 21 saal ka Sidharth, who was an angry young man in Splitsvilla. I was 21, but now I am 30. I have grown up as an artist. Wherever I would go for work, everybody would want the Sidharth from Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss. I am not that person. I wanted to grow up in life," he told the website.

Equation with Deepak Chahar

Sidharth's sister, Jaya, got married to cricketer Deepak Chahar recently. In the same interview, Sid revealed that there is no brother-in-law kind of equation between him and Deepak. He added that they are constantly in touch and he is more like a brother to him. He also expressed his desire to live together under the same roof with his sister and brother-in-law.