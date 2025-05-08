Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited, alongside several filmmakers, rushed to acquire the trademark for the title Operation Sindoor.

The name refers to India's military retaliation on May 6–7, in response to a gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22. In that attack, 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed by gunmen suspected to be Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. The attackers targeted men and women, sparing children. Among the deceased were a newlywed couple on their honeymoon.

Operation Sindoor was India's precision strike on May 7 against nine terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok), reportedly belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The operation was described by the Indian military as a measured yet strong response to the Pahalgam massacre.

Less than 24 hours after the operation, several media reports revealed that Reliance Industries had filed a trademark application for the title Operation Sindoor on May 8. The filing was made with the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks.

According to a screenshot shared by fact-checking site Alt News from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry's official portal, the application sought to use the name for a wide range of entertainment-related services—including discussion forums, electronic publications, shows, competitions, games, concerts, exhibitions, events, and even language teaching. The application was filed under Trademark Class 41, which covers entertainment, education, sports, and cultural activities.

The move drew immediate public backlash, with many accusing the company of attempting to commercialise a sensitive national military operation.

In response, Reliance issued a statement clarifying that they had "no intention of trademarking Operation Sindoor, a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery." The company added that the application had been filed "inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation" from Jio Studios, a subsidiary of Reliance.

The official statement continued, "Jio Studios has withdrawn its trademark application. Reliance Industries and all its stakeholders are incredibly proud of Operation Sindoor, which came about in response to a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Operation Sindoor is the proud achievement of our brave Armed Forces in India's uncompromising fight against the evil of terrorism. Reliance stands fully in support of our Government and Armed Forces. Our commitment to the motto of 'India First' remains unwavering."

Meanwhile, Reliance was not alone in attempting to secure the title. According to an India Today report, nearly 15 filmmakers and Bollywood studios have applied to register the title Operation Sindoor. BN Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), confirmed that these applications were filed with the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), which oversees film title registrations.

According to trade sources, filmmaker Mahaveer Jain's company was reportedly the first to register the title. Others who have submitted applications include Ashoke Pandit, National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar, and major studios like T-Series and Zee Studios.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed his application to India Today, saying, "Yes, I've applied to register the title 'Operation Sindoor.' Whether a film will eventually be made is uncertain, but it's common practice in the industry to secure a title immediately after a significant event. It gives us the option to explore it creatively later."

He added, "This subject is personal to me. As someone who has directly suffered due to Pakistan's actions, I know the pain this country has gone through. We've endured terrorism and genocide for over three decades."

Netizens contemplate who will essay the lead role, if a film is made on Operation Sindoor

As soon as the news went viral, netizens began speculating about who might play the lead roles if a film were to be made on Operation Sindoor. Some joked that it would star Akshay Kumar or Vicky Kaushal, while Yami Gautam might play a female army officer, with Aditya Dhar directing the project.