India's largest retailer Reliance Retail launched a premium fashion and lifestyle store brand, 'AZORTE,' on Thursday. With a store size of around 18,000 square feet, the first AZORTE store opened its doors at 1 MG-Lido Mall, MG Road, Bengaluru.

The new fashion store will transform the way Indians shop for premium international and contemporary Indian fashion merchandise, according to the company. AZORTE houses the top of global trends and contemporary Indian fashion with an original take on style ranging from western and Indian wear to footwear, fashion accessories, home, beauty and more.

Tech-Enabled Interventions To Make Shopping Smooth

Designed with fashion-forward consumers in mind, the new store format includes several tech-enabled interventions such as smart trial rooms, fashion discovery stations, endless aisles and self-checkout kiosks that would make shopping more enjoyable.

Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, Fashion and Lifestyle – Reliance Retail, believes that the mid-premium fashion segment is one of the fastest growing consumer segments as millennials and Gen-Z are increasingly demanding the latest international and contemporary Indian fashion.

Store Has Best-In-Class Tech

"AZORTE offers wardrobe must-haves for the fashion-forward customers of new India. The store has best-in-class tech interventions that will enhance the customer journey leading to a superior shopping experience," he said.

House of Brands With A Curated Collection

AZORTE, a house of brands with a curated collection, is the latest addition to Reliance Retail's fashion and lifestyle portfolio that has adopted a multi-format approach to cater to all consumer segments.

India's First Fashion NeoStore

The elegantly designed stores will house both own and co-created lines. Shoppers will be delighted to discover the human touch with in-store fashion consultants to enhance product discovery and research, according to the company.

"AZORTE is India's first fashion NeoStore that offers high-street fashion with on-trend styles and classics reinvented – shoppers can future-proof their wardrobe with AZORTE," said Rakesh Jallipally, VP & Business Head, AZORTE.

"They can express their authentic and uncompromising take on style with the best of western wear, Indian wear, kids wear, footwear, fashion accessories, home, beauty, and more," added Jallipally. The company plans to ramp up its store presence across key markets over the coming months. Reliance Retail, which is ranked 56th in the list of Top Global Retailers, is the only Indian Retailer to be featured in the Top 100.