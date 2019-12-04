Reliance Jio has revealed its latest All-in-One prepaid plans in a bid to counter its rivals, Airtel and Vodafone Idea, amid tariff hikes in India. The new plans will be effective from December 6, giving Jio customers "300 percent more benefits," the company said on Wednesday.

Reliance Jio's latest prepaid plans start as low as Rs 199. The All-in-One category was created within Jio's prepaid portfolio to accommodate the free off-net minutes so users won't have to do a separate pop-up to make calls outside Jio's circle.

Let's take a look at Jio's new "All-in-One" plans:

Rs 199

Validity : 1 month (28 days)

: 1 month (28 days) Data : 1.5GB per day

: 1.5GB per day Calls : Unlimited free calls within Jio's network

: Unlimited free calls within Jio's network Calls to non-Jio: 1,000 free minutes

Rs 399

Validity : 2 months

: 2 months Data : 1.5GB per day

: 1.5GB per day Calls : Unlimited free calls within Jio's network

: Unlimited free calls within Jio's network Calls to non-Jio: 2,000 free minutes

Rs 555

Validity : 3 months

: 3 months Data : 1.5GB per day

: 1.5GB per day Calls : Unlimited free calls within Jio's network

: Unlimited free calls within Jio's network Calls to non-Jio: 3,000 free minutes

Rs 2,199

Validity : 12 months

: 12 months Data : 1.5GB per day

: 1.5GB per day Calls : Unlimited free calls within Jio's network

: Unlimited free calls within Jio's network Calls to non-Jio: 12,000 free minutes

Reliance Jio's new plans join the existing "All-in-One" plans available for its subscribers. Currently, the telco offers six "All-in-One" plans, with the cheapest one starting at Rs 149 and going as high as Rs 1,776. The new plans slightly differ from the existing ones in terms of offering extra free calling minutes to non-Jio numbers and more options in the validity.

Reliance Jio's move follows Airtel and Vodafone Idea's hike in their prepaid plans. Airtel also offers bundle plans with free calling minutes to non-Airtel networks, but Jio wins by a margin in terms of lower tariffs and better data benefits.