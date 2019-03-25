Last week, Xiaomi launched the much awaited Google Android Go edition phone Redmi Go in India and now, it is available for purchase on Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home for Rs 4,499.

As part of the launch offer, Xiaomi in collaboration with Reliance Jio is offering lucrative offers to prospective Redmi Go buyers. The consumers can claim Rs 2,200 instant cashback and 100 GB additional data.

The cashback of Rs 2,200 shall be credited in the form of 44 discount coupons of Rs 50 each, in the MyJio App of an eligible subscriber. These vouchers can be redeemed for subsequent eligible recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299 only. With the use of cashback voucher in subsequent recharge, Rs. 198 recharge will be available for Rs. 148 only. Similarly, users can enjoy the Rs 299 recharge for effectively Rs 249 only.

The additional 100GB Data will be received by subscribers in the form of additional data coupons of 10GB each, which can be availed upon performing a maximum ten subsequent recharges within the entitlement period, Reliance Jio claims.

For the uninitiated, the Redmi Go sports a 5.0-inch HD screen and comes with sturdy polycarbonate shell on the back.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the Redmi Go features an 8MP primary camera with F.20 aperture with LED flash on the back and a 5MP selfie snapper on the front.

Under-the-hood, Xiaomi budget phone houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core chipset, 1GB RAM, 8 GB storage (expandable via microSD) and a 3,000mAh battery, which is enough for the device to run for a whole day under mixed usage.

It can be noted that Redmi Go will come with a dedicated microSD card slot, meaning device owners need not have to compromise second SIM slot for extra storage. They can have two SIMs and also be expand the mobile's storage up to 128GB.

The notable aspect of the new Redmi Go is it runs Google's special Android Oreo 8.1 Go edition. Though it is one generation old OS, it will still be good enough for the phone to perform normal day-to-day tasks and this type of devices are largely targeted to those who are plan to migrate from a keypad-based feature to touch screen and also those planning to buy the second phone.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Go:

Model Xiaomi Redmi Go Display 5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) screen Aspect ratio: 16:9

Brightness: 380 nits, 72% NTSC colour gamut

Contrast ratio: 1000:1 OS Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition) Processor 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core with Adreno 308 GPU RAM 1GB Storage 8GB storage, expandable up to 128GB Camera Main: 8MP with LED flash, F2.0 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size Front: 5MP with F2.2 aperture, 1.12µ pixel size Battery 3,000mAh Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), Type 2 micro USB port, Dimensions 140.4 x 70.1 x 8.35 mm Weight 137g Colours Black/Blue Price Rs 4,499

