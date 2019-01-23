Anil D. Ambani owned Reliance Entertainment's content development and production company, Big Synergy, is all set to produce the new season of the much-loved show Savdhaan India. This has been airing from January 21 on Star Bharat.

The Star Network has appointed Reliance Entertainment's Big Synergy as one of the preferred producers to create a thrilling new season of their successful show Savdhaan India that unleashes the ever-evolving face of crime across our country. Based on episode count, Savdhaan India is the second longest-running scripted Hindi crime series on Indian television. The show deals with crimes stories of murder, kidnapping, domestic violence, fraud, robbery, forgery, rape, sexual assault and many other crimes.

The new episodes of the show will focus on intriguing and engaging crime stories committed in the country, making the viewers alert and aware about the kind of crimes happening around them.

For over last three decades, Big Synergy has produced some of India's most impactful and top-rated non-fiction series along with entertaining fiction series for both Broadcast and OTT platforms.

Rajiv Bakshi, CEO, Reliance Entertainment's Big Synergy shares, "We are thrilled to produce one of Star Bharat's marquee television series, Savdhaan India, which has been successfully entertaining millions of viewers across India since 2012. Through this year, we are on path to produce an equal measure of fiction and non-fiction series for broadcasters as well as the OTT platforms, across Hindi and several regional languages. We deeply value the trust broadcasters and OTT platforms repose in our creative and production capabilities, and we stand committed to continue creating compelling content."

The host of the show, Ashutosh Rana, shares, "It is a delightto associate with one of the the finestproduction houses in the country widely regarded for its amazing storytelling and impact on viewers."

Tisca Chopra,also hosting the show, says, "I am delighted to be on Savdhaan India. It is wonderful to witness Big Synergy's strong journey in the fiction space."

Umesh Bist, an acclaimed film & TV director and writer, who in the past has written several successful episodes of Savdhaan India, has recently partnered with BIG Synergy as theshow runnerand creative producer for the show. He shares, "Savdhaan India has been an entertaining show focused on narrating heart wrenching crime stories from across India with an aim of informing audiences to stay alert. It is truly an enriching experience for me to be a part of such a successful show and I eagerly look forward to increasing both the entertainment and engagement quotients of the show by narrating topical every day crime stories that would help further increase the awareness of innocent citizens about such crimes."