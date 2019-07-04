One of the most popular rappers of the industry, Yo Yo Honey Singh is back again with a remix version of his original song 'Khadke Glassy'. The singer is known for his peppy numbers and even though the songs were released long back, these versions have gained popularity over the years and stay resonating with the audience as classics.

Remix versions of songs like 'High Heels' from the movie 'Ki and Ka' and 'Angrezi Beat' from the movie 'Cocktail' gained immense love and appreciation from all the quarters of the world and still reign over the music lists as top chartbusters. The upcoming recreation of his classic 'Khadke glassy' is all set to raise the bar high and fans cannot contain their excitement to groove on these peepy beats from the movie, 'Jabariya Jodi'.

Apart from 'Khadke Glassy', the singer has another song lined up which is the perfect amalgamation of Hip Hop and Bhangra. Yo Yo Honey Singh surely knows how to keep his music alive and even after releasing the remix version after ages, his music continues to rake up the charts even now.

The rapper's most recent release 'Makhna' was shot in Cuba and his song captivated the fans with its indo-western genre of bhangra beats with some western music

Last year was an amazing year for the singer as he delivered many chartbusters namely, Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg, This Party Is Over Now, Rangtaari to Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, featuring single Urvashi Rautela.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has conquered the Indian Music Industry with his exceptional music and inimitable style. The rapper recently bagged the 'Song of the Year' award for his hit song 'Dil Chori'.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has a humongous fan base who support and adore him for his stellar performances in the music industry. This singing sensation has won hearts all over and everyone is eagerly waiting for his next release.

On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh has many projects lined up along with his new track.