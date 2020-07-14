Bollywood's COVID-19 woes don't seem to be coming to an end. As many bigwigs in the industry are being quarantined and their housed being sealed down due to the virus. Recently, actress Rekha's house was sealed due to her security guard being infected by COVID-19.

Now, her neighbour director Zoya Akhtar's house has also been sealed by BMC on Tuesday for sanitisation and has been declared a containment zone. Her bungalow happens to be right next to Rekha's.

Rekha refuses to undergo COVID test by BMC

Zoya Akhtar's house in Bandra was sealed on Tuesday with a poster outside it declaring it a 'containment zone'. This move comes as Rekha's security guard tested positive at her bungalow in Mumbai. There has, however, been no confirmation of a case at the director's house.

In another development in the matter, it was reported that Bollywood actress Rekha, her manager Farazana and three house staff were supposed to undergo the COVID-19 test as per rules. However, when BMC arrived at her residence they were turned away.

It was further reported that when a team arrived to sanitise the house, the actress didn't allow them to enter it or proceed with sanitisation. This was reported as false by ABP earlier today. When the BMC contacted Rekha's manager, Farzana said she the actress is fine and hasn't come in contact with anybody.

Further reports have emerged that the actress will get her test done on her own and not through the BMC and send them the report. Further details are yet to be revealed, the actress is currently under home quarantine.