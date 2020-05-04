Rekha is a true woman of substance in Bollywood. She has beauty, grace, elegance and power to deal with the hardships world has thrown towards her. For decades, she has been known not only for movies but also for her relationship with the leading stars of Bollywood as well as business tycoons.

While Rekha might have fallen in love multiple times, she never got to enjoy the marital bliss with anyone. From her steamy affair with Amitabh Bachchan to abusive marriage with Vinod Mehra, Rekha has suffered a lot on her way to find true love.

There was a time when her marriage with Businessmen Mukesh Agarwal fell apart and the whole world started calling him 'Witch'.

Rekha-Mukesh Agarwal Tragic Love Story

After her break-up from Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha found comfort in the arms of Delhi-based business tycoon, Mukesh Agarwal. They soon got married and it was Rekha who made the first move. These lovebirds were happy in their own nest till Mukesh's business started seeing a downfall.

As per the book, Rekha: The Untold Story, her husband Mukesh was suffering from acute chronic depression and was not at all happy with Rekha's acting career. He wasn't able to cope up from the depression which led to his suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan, on October 2, 1990.

Rekha was called 'witch-hunter' and 'black widow'

Soon Rekha's work turned upside down and people started passing hate comment towards her. Apparently, the family of Mukesh called Rekha names as a 'witch-hunter', 'black widow', 'man-eater' amongst many others.

Mukesh's brother once disclosed in an interview that Rekha is now after his dead brother's money. He said, "My brother loved Rekha truly. For him love was a do or die attempt. He could not tolerate what Rekha was doing to him. Now what does she want, does she want our money?"

Not only Mukesh's family members, but people from the film industry also turned their back against her.

Subhash Ghai called her 'A Blot' on Bollywood

Pardes director Subhash Ghai went on records to slam Rekha for not being a good wife and a disgrace for the film fraternity. He said, "Rekha has put such a blot on the face of the film industry that it'll be difficult to wash it away easily. I think after this any respectable family will think twice before accepting any actress as their bahu."

"It's going to be tough even professionally for her. No conscientious director will work with her ever again. How will the audience accept her as Bharat ki nari or insaf ki devi?," he added.

After that, Rekha was linked with many actors and her co-stars. She has been slammed and called names all her life and yet she has maintained her dignity and head her head high in this Industry over the years.