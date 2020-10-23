The cast of Legally Blonde reunited for the first time since 2001 in a virtual meet to mark the occasion of the film's 20th anniversary. Actress Reese Witherspoon hosted the virtual meet on her YouTube channel Hello Sunshine, and the reunion was hosted by Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman.

Witherspoon gained immense popularity for playing pink colour obsessed, human Barbie lawyer Elle Woods, alongside Selma Blair (Vivian Kensington), Jessica Cauffiel (Margot), Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette Bonafonté), Matthew Davis (Warner Huntington III), Ali Larter (Brooke Taylor Windham), Holland Taylor (Professor Stromwell), Alanna Ubach (Serena McGuire), and Luke Wilson (Emmett Richmond).

It's time: Legally Blonde will be dropping in 2022

During their reunion, the cast spoke about their attempts to bring their characters to life, nervousness, anxiety and how they all managed to get over everything and experience a beautiful journey. It was during this conversation when Witherspoon dropped the news that the third franchise of Legally Blonde will be dropping in 2022.

Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor have been hired to write the screenplay of the third sequel, which was originally expected to release in 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic that took place worldwide, the post-production stage was halted, and now fans might have to wait for as many as two years to enjoy the film. Meanwhile, if you are planning on re-watching the films Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2, they are available on Amazon Prime Videos and Netflix.

IT’S TIME!!!! ???? 20 years later, join us for a #LegallyBlonde reunion.... Don’t you want to see if Elle & Warner finally make up?!?? https://t.co/sffEkPSCsa — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) October 20, 2020

The film centred around sorority girl Elle Woods who was always intellectually discriminated for being a blonde, and was often thought to be a non-serious fashion-oriented woman. When she cracked Harvard Law School and survived her days in the University, she managed to shatter stereotype and win people overall.