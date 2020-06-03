(IANS) Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon took to social media to share that she is "committed to getting educated about bias and racism", as protests continue over George Floyd's killing.

She shared a long post on Instagram last week about trying to explain the killing of George Floyd and the protests that have followed to her seven-year-old son Tennessee.

Witherspoon returned to Instagram Story on Monday to share her commitment to change, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The actress and producer shared a graphic in which she stated: "I'm committed to: Getting educated about bias and racism. Sharing this education with my children and my community."

Witherspoon went on to explain she plans to support organisations that "fight systemic racism" and will support "black-owned businesses".

She added: "And most importantly, I'm committed to voting. Voting for leaders who are dedicated to making necessary change. Governors, Mayors, Representatives and senators."

"I look forward to supporting leaders who step up in this moment and COMMIT to the people,' she concluded, adding the hashtag '#BlackLivesMatter'."