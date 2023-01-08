Ever since Sonakshi Sinha made her debut in the industry, the actress often gets asked what makes her look like veteran actress Reena Roy. Back in the days, there were strong rumours of Shatrughan Sinha being in a relationship with Reena Roy. The two worked together in several films and their offscreen camaraderie made equal noise as their movies.

Now, as per a report in Firstpost, Reena Roy finally spilled the beans on what makes Sonakshi look like her. The actress said, "Wahin na, yeh zindagi ke ittefaq hote hain (these are the life's coincidences). Jeetuji's mother and my mother look like twins sisters."

Reena's heartbreak

While Reena Roy might have chosen to remain tight lipped on the matter revolving around Shatrughan Sinha, the actor has always been vocal about his equation with Reena and other actresses. It is said that after Shotgun got married to Poonam Sinha, Reena found herself dealing with a broken heart.

Reena and Mohsin Khan

It was then that the actress found love in the arms of Pakistani crickter Mohsin Khan. The duo soon fell in love and got married. The couple got married in Pakistan but kept shuttling between Mumbai and London. The actress even gave birth to a baby girl and named her Jannat. However, the marriage didn't work for too long and the couple decided to part ways.