American electronics company InFocus has added a new mid-range full-screen smartphone called the InFocus Vision 3 Pro to its growing product line-up in India. The new handset has been launched at a very competitive price tag of Rs 10,999 and comes with a solid feature set which includes a dual rear camera setup, Face Unlocking system and an 18:9 aspect ratio display.

The launch of the Infocus Vision 3 'Pro' comes just months after the InFocus Vision 3 was launched in the country at Rs 6,999 late last year, and as the name suggests, the Vision 3 Pro is an upgraded version of the InFocus Vision 3. It is more advanced in terms of design, camera, and the hardware setup when compared to the Vision 3, which is one of the most affordable full-screen smartphones available in the country right now.

The InFocus Vision 3 also offers a 'Dualfie' mode, which is quite similar to Nokia 8's 'Bothie' mode and allows the user to take pictures with both the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

InFocus Vision 3 Pro price and availability

The new smartphone has been launched at a price of Rs 10,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone will be available for purchase starting Thursday, April 19 12 PM onward exclusively via Amazon.in, although it has been listed that it will be in stock from April 20. The handset can be bought only in the Midnight Black color option as of now.

InFocus Vision 3 Pro Specifications

The InFocus Vision 3 pro comes with a Display 5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor which is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card).

On the optics front, the phone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and an 8MP sensory sensor. It comes with features like f/2.0 aperture, 120-degree wide-angle lens, PDAF and dual LED flash. Over at the front, there is a 13Mp fixed focus camera with Face Unlocking feature. The InFocus Vision 3 Pro also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Running on Android 7.0 Nougat, the Vision 3 Pro is fuelled by a massive 4000mAh battery.

InFocus Vision 3 Pro vs. Competition

The InFocus Vision 3 Pro will compete with the likes of Xiaomi's Redmi 5 and Redmi Note 5 and the Honor 9 Lite, all of which fall in the same price range.

InFocus Vision 3 Pro vs. Redmi 5 vs. Redmi Note 5 vs. Honor 9 Lite