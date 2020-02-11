Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi today launched a new entry-level smartphone Redmi 8A Dual alongside two Redmi-branded power banks in India. The Redmi 8A Dual is an upgraded version of the last year's Redmi 8A and it comes with a 13MP+2MP dual-rear camera setup whereas the power banks come in two storage capacity-- 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh.

Redmi 8A Dual: Price and specifications

The Redmi 8A Dual is priced at Rs 6,499 for the base model of 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM model whereas the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM model is priced at Rs 6,999. The device will be available starting February 18 at 12 noon via mi.com, Amazon India, and Mi Home stores in three colour models - Sea Blue, Sky White, and Midnight Grey.

The Redmi 8A Dual sports a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD IPS display with a dot notch on top and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor and backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C.

The Redmi 8A Dual features a dual-rear camera setup where the primary 13MP lens is clubbed with a 2MP depth sensor. The phone sports an 8MP selfie shooter. The phone also features a 3.5mm headphone jack, reverse charging, P2i nano-coating for splash proofing, a dedicated microSD card slot with up to 512GB support, dual 4G support, and VoWiFi support out of the box.

Redmi power banks: Price and specifications

The 10,000mAh power bank from Redmi is priced at Rs 799 and the 20,000mAh capacity variant is priced at Rs 1,499. Both the power banks come in two colours -- Black and White -- and will be available on sale starting February 18 at 12 noon via mi.com and Mi Home stores.

The 10,000mAh power bank comes with 10W fast charging support whereas the 20,000mAh power bank comes with up to 18W fast charging support. The power banks come with both Micro-USB port Type-C port for input and support dual USB output to charge two devices simultaneously. The power banks also support "smart low power mode" to charge small gadgets like fitness trackers and wireless headphones.