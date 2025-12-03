Redmi 15C 5G launched with 6,000mAh battery, 120Hz display; starts at Rs 12,499

Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi 15C 5G, its latest entry-level 5G smartphone, in India, complete with a new design, and massive a 6000mAh battery targeted at everyday users who rely heavily on their phones for work, entertainment and social media.

Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said the focus was on delivering an effortless experience. "The combination of a big immersive display, a reliable all-day battery and a refined royale design reflects how people now watch, learn and work on their phones," he said.

The Redmi 15C 5G sports a slim body with a 3D quad-curved back for better grip, alongside a minimalist "floating crater" camera module. It will be available in three colours—Moonlight Blue, Dusk Purple and Midnight Black—with Moonlight Blue featuring a dual-color magnetic ink finish inspired by ocean tides.

On the front, the phone features one of the segment's largest displays: a 6.9-inch HD+ panel with up to 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate. Xiaomi says the display adjusts intelligently based on the content, ensuring smooth scrolling and reduced power consumption. A 50MP AI dual camera system handles photography across daylight and low-light scenes.

Under the hood, the device features a 6000mAh battery, rated for up to 23 hours of video playback or over 100 hours of music. The phone supports 33W fast charging, reaching 50% in 28 minutes, and also offers 10W reverse charging. A 33W charger is included in the box.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core processor, and supports up to 16GB RAM via memory extension and includes up to 1TB expandable storage.

The device runs Xiaomi HyperOS 2, integrating features such as Circle to Search with Google and Google Gemini. It also supports Xiaomi's interconnectivity tools like Call Sync and Shared Clipboard, enabling seamless interaction between Xiaomi phones, tablets and PCs.

To top it all off, the phone comes with IP64 dust and water resistance, and a 200% volume boost feature.

Pricing and availability

The Redmi 15C 5G will be available starting December 11, 2025, across Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Xiaomi retail partner stores. Prices are as follows:

4GB + 128GB — Rs 12,499

6GB + 128GB — Rs 13,999

8GB + 128GB — Rs 15,499