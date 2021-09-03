Redmi, a sub-brand of Mi India, on Friday unveiled Redmi 10 Prime, its first 50MP smartphone in the Indian market.

The Redmi 10 Prime is priced at Rs 12,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. It comes in three colours and the sale in India will start from September 7 via Xiaomi India channels and Amazon.

"With the launch of Redmi 10 Prime, we are bringing an all-around superstar, with an experience that users associate with the Redmi Note series to the Redmi series, with improvements across camera, high-resolution display, high performance, and power-packed battery life," Muralikrishnan B, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The smartphone houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. There is an 8MP selfie camera.

The phone offers a range of photography features like time lapse, slo-mo, Kaleidoscope mode, Sky Scapping mode, as well as a built-in editor.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5

The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W wired and 9W reverse charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

In addition, the smartphone maker has also launched the Earbuds 3 Pro at Rs. 2,999. It features an in-ear design, rubber tips, and an IPX4-rated built for water resistance.

(WIth inputs from IANS)