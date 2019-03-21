When it comes to criticism, Bollywood celebrities are always on the forefront of sucking up all the bashing and hatred that comes their way. First and foremost, their private lives don't remain private at all as they are constantly under the limelight and every other thing they do, catch maximum eyeballs. It is one of the most common sacrifice that a Bollywood celebrity has to make in exchange of his/her stardom and believe it or not, they make peace with it in every stages of their lives.

And when we came across an open question on Reddit about naming one Bollywood celebrity that people want to slap in their faces, we witnessed how vulnerable Bollywood stars are when they are put on a pedestal. So when a Reddit user recently posted a question about slapping Bollywood celebrity in their faces, the most common name that popped up in the interaction was of Karan Johar.

"KJo for sure. The smug on his face and his pout is so irritating," wrote a Reddit user while another user resonated his thoughts and commented, "I can't stand that arrogant idiot. He thinks he is above everyone else and others are dirt."

Another Reddit user too said he want to slap Karan Johar for his attitude on everything that is not under his wing and also added Salman Khan into his 'Slap That Celebrity' list for all his acts in the past.

As we scrolled down a little further, Reddit users named Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Twinkle Khanna and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput in the list. Another name that was added in the list was of Malaika Arora and was called as the most irritating personality in Bollywood.

There's no denying that most of the people like discussing about Bollywood celebrities and there's no end to where it will lead you to. But one could use it as an opportunity to use it to have a deeper sense of self-evaluation and introspection about your personal vision to bring a change in our perspectives.