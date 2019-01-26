The 61st Annual Grammy Awards are just around the corner and music fans can't keep calm anymore. But what fans are eagerly waiting for are the night's musical mash-ups between various bands and solo artists. And this year, in what is being billed as an "unforgettable Grammy moment", the Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to perform alongside Post Malone.

The night for Post Malone is equally exciting. The rapper has been nominated for four Grammys -- record of the year, album of the year, best pop solo performance, and best rap song performance.

Although, not many view this collaboration night as something of interest. In the past, the Grammys have seen collaborations on stage that have no connection with the artist from miles apart. Like Pual McCartney and Linkin Park, Foo Fighters and deadmau5 and Jonas Brothers and Stevie Wonder. Spot the odd factor in all of the above artists.

Also, this is not the first time, Post Malone will be performing with a rock and roll band. Last year at the MTV VMA, Aerosmith sang "Dream on" before Post Malone and 21 Savage warmed the crowd with "Rockstar".

Anyone with musical sensibilities could find out that the above two songs are so far apart from each other, genre-wise, that at one point of the video it almost felt like an Aerosmith performance. With PM and 21 Savage later joining the legends.

Even Red Hot Chili Peppers are not new to such collaborations, previously they have performed with Bruno Mars for a Super Bowl Halftime performance.

Apart from them, this year's Grammy's will also see performances from Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monae, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile and Cardi B.

The Grammys will take place on February 10 and will be hosted by Alicia Keys.