Sameera Reddy on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a few tips on how to battle the weakness that follows after a person recovers from Covid-19. The actress recently tested negative after battling the virus over a few days last month.

Sameera Reddy had announced on April 19 that how she and her husband tested positive soon after their children, Nyra and Hans, contracted the virus and how her children are. In her Instagram post, the actress said:

"Lots of people asking me about Hans and Nyra so here is the update. The past week Hans had high fevers, headaches, body ache, upset tummy and severe fatigue. It lasted for 4 days. It was very unusual So we tested him and he was COVID positive. I have to admit initially I did feel complete panic because however much you think you are prepared, you just never completely are for something like this. "Immediately Nyra started showing symptoms. She had fevers and upset tummy. I gave her cold compress and paracetamol on SoS. The most important thing is to be aware that the second wave is affecting many children but doctors believe that it has mild symptoms in most of the cases. Doctors are also recommending vitamin C, multivitamin. A probiotic and zinc (please check with your doctor) I've done everything to make them comfortable and Both are in great spirits and back to being in masti mode" the actress wrote.

She also updated followers about her mother-in-law: "It's important to remember that even though Your kids might get asymptomatic in a few days they still have to be isolated from people who haven't been affected for 14 days to make sure it is not transmitted. Luckily my mother in law was not exposed and is living separately. She has tested negative."

Precautions during Covid Isolation

Talking about how she and her husband Akshai contracted the virus and what precautions they are taking, Sameera wrote: "Me and Akshai tested positive soon after the kids. We have started the medications, steam inhalation, salt water gargles, breathing exercises, pranayama and eating wholesome meals and are diligently following our doctors recommendations."

"This is the time to be smart and focus on what helps. Not negative. Not fearful. Just be alert to protect yourself and others. We have to be mindful of this. It is the only way. I will continue to make my happy content because positivity is my biggest strength right now. Stay strong. Stay safe," the actress suggested.

Post-Covid weakness tips

Sameera recently took to Instagram story to inform on tips to tackle post-Covid weakness.

"Post COVID recovery tips that have helped me especially with the weakness. Please feel free to share anything that has helped you too. How to tackle post covid weakness?" she wrote on Instagram. She also shared her list of essentials:

Coconut water, Dates / Kala jamun,

Soaked almonds /raisins overnight,

Amla / lime juice, fresh fruit,

Add Jaggery & ghee after meals,

No refined / processed foods,

Eat wholesome foods like pulses, khitchdi with veggies,

Sleep sleep sleep,

Controlled screen time esp before sleep,

Slow walks, no intense workout,

Take sunlight for 15 mins,

Pranayama, shravasana, deep breathing.

"It's ok to feel emotional. Share your feelings. Most importantly, take time to heal. This definitely helped me. Get well soon. Stay strong #healthiswealth #covid #recovery," she added.