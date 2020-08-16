In the nine months since the coronavirus first came to notice, it has wreaked havoc in every part of the world. Till now, over 21 million people have been infected with the virus, some inflicted much harsher than others. Though it is still a matter of investigation of why the virus affects different people differently, one study has found out how long one person recovered from COVID 19 can safely interact with others.

According to an update published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a person's immunity from the coronavirus last three months after recuperating from COVID 19. In other words, one person can safely mingle with other people for three months without getting tested again for the virus.

The CDC in it's August 3 revised guidelines on quarantine says, people should quarantine themselves if they come in contact with persons who have COVID 19, "excluding people who have had COVID-19 within the past three months."

The CDC guidelines say that person doesn't need to get tested within three months after recuperating. And, any positive test withing three months doesn't mean the person has re-contracted the virus. Instead, it merely shows the remaining genetic code of the virus present in the body, and it won't make the person sick again.

CDC said a person is unlikely to fell sick again with coronavirus for at least next three months.

The guidance is based on the study that found no evidence of anyone falling again ill with the coronavirus post recuperating. Though there have been reports from some parts of the world of people getting reinfected with the virus, none has been confirmed.

"Of course, unlikely doesn't mean it is impossible to get reinfected," Dr Joshua Barocas, an assistant professor of medicine at the Boston University School of Medicine, told NBC. He added that people should be cautious and quarantine "unless it's a crystal clear case."

Dr Barcos said CDC guidelines shouldn't be over-interpreted "an indication that we have or could soon achieve herd immunity."

"We are not there, yet," he said.

He said it is too early to say that a person who has COVID 19 and but now recovered, would be immune from coronavirus forever. He said long-term studies are needed to determine how long protection might last.