Ananya Panday, who is receiving widely positive reviews for her performance in Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria is on cloud nine, these days. Having received appreciation from the fans and audience, it seems the reason for Ananya's happiness is even bigger as the debutant received appreciation from her "the people she looks up to" after the successful release.

Not only the actress is in a celebratory mood post the success of her debut, but she cannot contain her happiness while she shares, "I am really happy and really grateful. I have got a lot of love from my friends, my family and especially, in the industry whom I really look upto like Shah Rukh Sir, Zoya and Sajid Nadiadwala sir so I am extremely grateful and I am really feeling super blessed right now".

Ever since the debut, the teen sensation has made sure that she celebrates the success and expresses her gratitude towards her team, friends and family with posts from the outings.

Marking her debut with the film, the actress feels the character will always stay closer to her since the actress not only made the audience go crazy after her role but her performance has also made the critics acknowledge the promising role. Icing on the cake, the actress received heartfelt wishes from renowned names of the industry and she is apparently filmmakers' favourite, already.

Ananya also knows how to carry herself in great style and the pictures from the success party are total proof.

Being just one film old, Ananya is the youngest actress to endorse the brand, Lakme as the actress has been hailed as a youth icon. Not only this, ever since the actress has created a buzz among the fans, the teen sensation has added several brands to her kitty like Only to name a few in a recent development.

Fans across the quarters have been extremely excited to witness the actress on the big screen and now that they have, she is the sensation all across.

The actress will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.