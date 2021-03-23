Rebel Wilson got badly injured when she was riding a bike in London on Monday. The actress shared pictures on her Instagram stories of both her feel propped up with ice packs on top of her left foot.

"F**k people who don't have their dogs on the lead and let them run onto the road!!" Rebel Wilson wrote over the photo which she had shared in her stories. In another video, which the Pitch Perfect star shared from her bike ride through London streets, she wrote, "But 20 minutes earlier before the accident, I was cycling great!!". Wilson is reportedly in the UK to shoot for her latest project.

The Australian star had worked in films such as Bridesmaids, Pitch Perfect, and had also shared screen space with our desi girl Priyanka Chopra in the Netflix film, Isn't It Romantic. The film had been produced by her.

Rebel has been one of the proud overweight girls from Hollywood. Over the years in various films, such as Pitch Perfect, Bridesmaids, It's So Romantic, The Hustle, she had consciously chosen the role of the fat woman. She will soon be seen in a high school comedy Senior Year.

Wilson is set to make a comeback in 2021 after taking a break from movies in 2020, succeeding her busy schedule in the year 2019, with releases such as the New Line Cinema comedy Isn't It Romantic. This was followed by another role in The Hustle co-starring Anne Hathaway, as well as her supporting roles in Taika Waititi's Oscar-nominated film Jojo Rabbit and the computer-animated musical comedy Cats, which eventually became a box office bomb.