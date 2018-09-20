'Maa Ashche' – this is probably the thought in every Bengali's mind at this time. The festival of Durga Puja is going to be celebrated next month and just like every year, the city of Kolkata is going to be covered in beautiful colours for nine days.

If you are unaware, Durga Puja is arguably the most important festival of the Bengalis and something that they wait for an entire year. Every year, the idols of Goddess Durga are installed in the households and on the final day of the festival these idols are immersed in the water.

For an outsider who wants to experience the Bengali culture in its most vibrant form, Durga Puja is the right occasion. Here are some of the reasons why you should visit Kolkata during Durga Puja:

Pandal Hopping

The entire city turns into a grand fare as beautiful and unique Pandals are established everywhere. Every year, some of the Pandals come up with an entirely fresh idea like preparing the idol with ice or having interesting themes. Pandal hopping is perhaps the most liked part about Durga Puja as people come out on the streets during the evening, visit the Pandals, and eat delicious food.

Food Fiesta

Talking about food, Kolkata is undoubtedly a heaven for all the food lovers. Some of the best vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes are served during the festival. At the same time, the Bengali sweets are popular across the country and this is probably the best time to try those.

Amazing people

If you haven't seen thousands of people beautifully dressed in traditional attire, Durga Puja is going to change it. People of all age groups dress up in their best clothes and roam the streets with their friends and family. This is the time for everyone to connect with their old friends and make some new ones. Don't forget to pack some colourful clothes for yourself.

Idol Immersion

The Idols of Goddess Durga are taken out from homes and Pandals with a lot of fanfare on the day of Dashami. People are seen dancing and celebrating on the streets. The whole city stops for the day just to bid farewell to the Goddess and this is definitely one thing you should witness in your life.

So, if you are planning to experience something new this October, book your tickets for Kolkata.