Anshula Kapoor recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar. Arjun Kapoor's sister and Boney Kapoor's daughter, Anshula had been dating Rohan for a while now. The whole Kapoor clan came down to celebrate the happy union. Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya and Arjun all came dressed to perfection at the event.

But, all eyes were on Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, as he attended the ceremony in "unceremonious" clothing. The Kapoor lad wore a casual white T-shirt paired with pyjamas and a hoodie to go with it. The look drew sharp criticism from netizens and many even wondered about his well-being.

"Why would anyone attend their sister's biggest day dressed like this?" asked a user. "Did he go inside and change?" asked another user. "What was he thinking?" asked a concerned fan. "Is he ok?" another fan asked.

Amid the online chatter on his clothing choice, the Mirzya actor has now assured fans that he is fine.

Kapoor lad responds

The actor reasoned that since he had lost a lot of weight for an upcoming project the clothes sent to him didn't fit. He added that he didn't want to be late for the function and thus decided to show up in casuals.

"As I can see from the comments people are concerned/curious about my choice of chosen attire for the evening. Some formal Indian clothes were sent to me, but since I have lost a lot of weight for an upcoming art project to be shot at the end of the year, the clothes didn't fit right. With very little time left for the function and not wanting to be late, I decided to grab something basic and comfortable," he wrote on social media.

However, netizens were quick to troll him over his reasoning. Some wondered if he couldn't "buy" a new traditional attire and some even mocked the next role he was going to do.