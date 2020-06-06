Chinese brand Realme on Friday said it has sold over 15,000 smartwatches in less than two minutes during its first sale on both Flipkart and Realme.com.

"A new category, a new record. Our first smartwatch #realmeWatch has got huge success as we have set a new benchmark with 15000 plus units sold in less than 2 mins. One more step closer towards becoming the most popular tech trendsetter," tweeted Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India.

Realme Watch price and features

The price of Realme smartwatch is Rs 3,999. It features a 1.4-inch touchscreen colour display with a square dial, 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 layer and 320 X 320 pixels resolution.

The watch comes with a real-time heart rate sensor and SpO2 monitor for blood oxygen levels. It features 14 different sport modes, including cricket, yoga, walking, running, football, basketball, treadmill, badminton, table tennis and more.

The watch is IP68 certified as well. In terms of connectivity, the watch can only pair with smartphones running Android 5 or above via Bluetooth 5.0.

Realme on June 2 said it sold over 15,000 smart TVs in less than 10 minutes during its first sale.

