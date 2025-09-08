It is an increasingly crowded mid-range smartphone market in the sub-Rs 30,000 price range. There is no shortage of options for buyers, yet Realme has pitched the P4 Pro as a device that blends premium aesthetics with practical everyday performance. Now, this phone's moment under the sun, albeit briefly, is when it was compared to the unreleased mock-ups of iPhone 17-series. The camera module design looks eerily similar to the leaked designs, yet the rest of the phone makes it stand on its own.

We've had some time to spend with the Realme P4 Pro and it's become clear that the company is aiming for a sweet spot between design, display brilliance, and dependable battery life — while testing waters in the gaming and camera department.

Design

The first impression is how light and sleek the phone feels in hand. At 189 grams, the Realme P4 Pro is significantly more pocket-friendly than many rivals in this price range. When majority of the phones have gone for flat displays, Realme sticks to a curved one, which gives it sleek sides for a better grip and a premium look. But it's not without its drawbacks. The curved edge encourages accidental touchs and is prone to accidental damage.

However, Realme has attempted to balance this with Gorilla Glass 7i protection and an IP66 + IP65 rating, which is commendable at this price point. The plastic back and frames are less luxurious, but the overall form factor feels polished, and suitable for everyday use.

Display

If there's one area where the P4 Pro truly shines, it's the display. The 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel runs at a silky 144Hz refresh rate, powered further by Realme's HyperVision AI chip. The result is richer colours, smoother motion, and striking visual accuracy. The display responds softly to touch and the overall streaming and interacting experience is quite satisfactory.

Brightness is another standout. With a peak output of 3090 nits, the screen stays legible even under harsh sunlight. Whether it's bingeing on HDR content indoors or scrolling outdoors, the P4 Pro makes sure visibility is never compromised.

Performance

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 pairs with the HyperVision AI chip, offering up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. This is a respectable configuration for a mid-ranger, delivering good on the promise of reliable performance.

In real-world use, the P4 Pro delivers a balanced performance. It maintained consistent performance, without overheating — but there were some UI lags here and there. Gaming is good on this device, running titles like BGMI ran at up to 144 FPS. The gameplay feels fluid most of the time, but the refresh rate seems to drop in between. For casual gamers, this is a good choice; for competitive players, it may not hold up to your expectations.

Camera

The 50MP primary camera and 8MP depth sensor don't chase flagship-level photography but deliver results that most mid-range buyers will appreciate.

Colours are vibrant, and the post-processing prepares the shots for Instagram straight from the camera. Portrait mode is interestingly good, with accurate edge detection and decent skin tones. Low-light, however, exposes the phone's limitations with softer details and noise creeping in.

Check out some camera samples below:

1 / 13

























Battery

Realme packs in a massive 7000mAh battery, and this is arguably the P4 Pro's biggest strength. In daily use, the phone comfortably lasts two days on moderate usage. Even with extreme use, the phone didn't lose its full charge in a day. Charging is equally reliable with the included 80W fast charger takes the phone from 0 to 100% in a little over an hour. So for anyone battery is a priority, this is the phone to consider.

Verdict

Realme P4 Pro positions itself as a solid mid-ranger with few quirks. Its curved, lightweight design, super-bright AMOLED display, and dual-chip architecture give it a unique flavour. While performance is not the best out there, the P4 Pro makes up for it with exceptional battery life, fast charging, and cameras suited for social media use.

It's not built for hardcore gamers or camera enthusiasts chasing perfection. But for users seeking a dependable, premium-feeling phone that can handle day-to-day tasks with flair — and last two days on a single charge — Realme P4 Pro stands out.