Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme on Thursday launched the Realme X50m 5G with 120Hz refresh rate and dual punch-hole front camera. The smartphone will be available at CNY 1,999 and comes in Starry Blue and Galaxy White colors.

The new X50-series model will go on sale in China from April 29, but there is no word on international availability yet. In terms of features, Realme X50m comes with a 6.57-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.4 percent.

Under the hood, Realme X50-series model is powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with an Adreno 620 GPU. The phone packs two RAM and storage configurations - 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB - along with support for microSD card.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a 48MP main camera along with an 8MP wide-angle lens, two 2MP cameras for macro mode, and depth sensing. There is a combination of a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor on the front.

The smartphone is powered by a 4200mAh battery with support for 30W Dart fast charging technology and runs Android 10-based Realme UI.

(With inputs from IANS)