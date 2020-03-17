After coming under fire for insensitive tweets on coronavirus, American reality star Scheana Shay has issued an apology.

Vanderpump Rules star had tweeted "Any of my friends working from home this week should come join me for a Palm Springs quarantine!"

"I will continue to live my life in Palm Springs or MDR w my friends and not live it in complete isolation or fear," the tweet continued. "Simple as that. Call me 'ignorant' but I'm not gonna stop living!" she tweeted.

Another said "Schemas, that is super selfish. We all need to do it to protect the vulnerable among us. Please go read about it and learn more. Your stubbornness is making you look heartless."

I now understand the severity of our current predicament

Next day, Shay returned to the social media platform to apologise. "For those who expressed concern or viewed my remarks as insensitive, I had just returned from a work trip and wasn't fully updated on the pandemic," she explained. "I now understand the severity of our current predicament. Please stay safe, and wash your damn hands!" she tweeted.

She added, "Legit did not realize the severity of this all till I got home, tried to get groceries, researched & spoke to several people today. I am not a person who regularly watches the news. I do not go on social media to read the news. It's all just so negative."

Shay is a regular cast member of reality television series Vanderpump Rules, a spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The series follows the lives of SUR and Villa Blanca servers in West Hollywood, California. During her time on Vanderpump Rules, Shay has released several dance-pop singles

On April 11, 2018, Bravo renewed the Vanderpump Rules for a seventh season, which premiered on December 3, 2018. The eighth season premiered on January 7, 2020, with 5 new cast members joining the show.