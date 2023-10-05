Popular reality show star and model, Shiyas Kareem, who was wanted in connection with a rape and cheating case registered against him in Kerala, was apprehended at Chennai Airport on Thursday morning. The Kerala police had issued a lookout notice for Kareem, and he was taken into custody by airport security personnel upon his arrival from Dubai.

Following this development, a team of Kerala police officials will be dispatched to Chennai to bring Kareem into custody. The case revolves around allegations made by a female trainer who was employed at Kareem's gymnasium in Kochi. The 32-year-old woman, hailing from Kasaragod, accused Kareem of repeatedly raping and molesting her since 2021. Additionally, she claimed that Kareem owed her Rs 11 lakh, which he had taken from her over a period of time.

Furthermore, the complainant asserted that Kareem, who is the owner of a gymnasium in Kochi, had promised to make her a partner in his business and solicited funds from her. She alleged that he had physically assaulted her on multiple occasions. The Chandera police in Kerala initiated the investigation based on her complaint. Kareem's arrest will be officially recorded upon his transfer to Kerala, where further legal proceedings will take place.