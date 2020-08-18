The fans of Trisha Krishnan have been wondering why their favourite actress have deleted almost all the photos from her Instagram account. Well, she has left only seven posts in her profile and rest others have vanished from her account.

This triggered speculations on social media. However, the actress has now spoken about the issue. Giving a clarification over the issue, Trisha has told Sify that she is regularly using 'stories' to give updates on Instagram, so she decided to clear the old junk.

Trisha Krishnan is one of the few celebrities who has stayed away from doing paid promotions which could have possibly earn good deals for her considering her fan following on Instagram. She has 2.3 million followers and her posts have always garnered good response from the netizens.

Hence, her decision to remove posts from her profile paved way for the unnecessary rumours.

In the recent times, there were rumours of Trisha Krishnan tying the knot with Simbu. However, it turned out to be baseless speculation.

On the work front, Trisha Krishnan has a few interesting projects in her kitty. Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvam remains biggest movie in the lot. Mohanlal-starrer Ram and M Saravanan's Raangi are some of her forthcoming ventures.