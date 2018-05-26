Real Madrid take on Liverpool in the Champions League final at Kyiv on Saturday, 26 May, as the Spanish club look to win their third CL title in a row.

When is Real Madrid v Liverpool and how to watch it on TV, online in India

The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool will start at 7:45 pm local time and 12:15 pm IST.

Sony Ten 1, Ten 2, Ten 3, Ten 1 HD, Ten 2 HD and Ten 3 HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on SonyLiv.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool preview

Jurgen Klopp's side, who were part of an exciting two-legged tie, where they saw off Roma 7-6 on aggregate in the semi-final, face 12-time champions Real, who were winners in Cardiff last year and in 2016 in Milan under Zinedine Zidane. The Spanish side has been overwhelmed in Europe over the last few years and had to come through a tough run of fixtures to make the final.

They have finished third in the league, thus keeping their wait for another league title for yet another year, finishing behind Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. However, their European dominance under Zidane keeps mounting, having seen off Juventus and Bayern Munich in the last two rounds to make it to the finals.

While Real had Cristiano Ronaldo with 15 goals in the Champions League campaign, Liverpool has also been among the goals this season with Firmino and Salah scoring 10 apiece and Mane scoring 9.

This could be one of the most interesting matchups in the Champions League Final over the last few years and certainly one of Real's most formidable opponents going in.

Klopp has lost his last five finals, three with Borussia Dortmund before moving to Anfield in 2015, and two in his debut season with the Reds. At Dortmund, he lost in the finals of the Champions League while at Liverpool he lost the Europa League final in his first season with the Reds.

This will be the Spanish club's 16th Champions League final while the Reds have made the journey eight times. Cristiano Ronaldo could become the first player to win this competition five times in the UEFA Champions League era, four with Real and one with Manchester United.

Team News

Both Carvajal and Ronaldo returned against Villarreal and are ready to start in this match as well. Everyone else on the roster is healthy and available at Zidane's disposal.

For Liverpool, Klopp confirmed he had no new injuries concerns ahead of Liverpool's final training session in Kiev. Long-term absentees Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Joe Gomez (ankle) and Joel Matip (thigh) are not available but James Milner and Emre Can are available after overcoming injuries.