Real Madrid have made an official statement saying that they have agreed a deal with Real Sociedad to sign Álvaro Odriozola in the summer transfer window.

Álvaro Odriozola joined Real Sociedad's academy at the age of 11 and has climbed up through the ranks of the La Liga club, before making his way into the first team in Janaury 2017 against Malaga. Real Sociedad won the match 2-0.

Álvaro Odriozola's contract with Real Sociedad was until 2022 and that contract had a 35 million euros release clause. Real Madrid have now deposited the amount at the Spanish FA's headquarters, because of which they managed to sign him.

The 22 year old right back will undergo his medical with the UEFA Champions League winners and once he completes his medical. Álvaro Odriozola has already put pen to paper for a long term contract, which is for six years.

A statement on Real Madrid's official website read, "Real Madrid C. F. and Real Sociedad have agreed the transfer of Álvaro Odriozola, subject to a medical. The player has signed a contract with the club for the next six seasons."

Real Sociedad also confirmed Álvaro Odriozola's move to Real Madrid on their official website, as reported by the Daily Mirror. The English newspaper goes on to claim that Real Sociedad went on to wish Álvaro Odriozol the best for his personal and professional future.

"Real Sociedad has reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Álvaro Odriozola to Real Madrid CF," a statement read on Real Sociedad's official website.

"We wants to thank Álvaro Odriozola for the professionalism and commitment shown during his stay in our club from his youth years to the first team, at the same time as wishing him the best for his personal and professional future."

Álvaro Odriozola was a part of Spain's 23 man squad that travelled to Russia for the FIFA 2018 World Cup. However, Álvaro Odriozola did not play even a single minute because Nacho and Dani Carvajal, his new Real Madrid teammates were preferred ahead of him by Fernando Hierro.