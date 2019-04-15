After the stipulation of minimum monthly wages, the private school fees are likely to witness a sheer hike in Bengaluru after the directive from the Department of Public Instruction (DPI).

Even though the Associated Management of Private School in Karnataka (KAMS) has opposed the hike implemented by the government and has asked to withdraw its directive, many of the private schools are forced to increase their annual fees as to lower their burden over the increased salary payments.

According to the new payment structure issued by the education department, the minimum wages for the teaching and non-teaching staff to be paid by the management are as follows:

Teaching staff

Primary school teacher – Rs 25,800 per month

High school teacher – Rs 33,450 per month

Non-teaching staff

First division clerk – Rs 27,650 per month

Second division clerk – Rs 21,400 per month

D group employees – Rs 17,000 per month

If the school management fails to adhere to the given set of instructions and does not pay the revised salary to its employee's strict actions will be taken against the school.

Though the school employees are happy about the revised salary package, the school authorities are planning on to make some of their extra-curricular activities optional as all the parents may not be able to bear the upgraded fees due to the hike in fees.

According to the new directive, the school has to transfer the salary directly into their employee's bank accounts. The rules are equally applicable for all unaided private schools, including the institutions following ICSE and CBSE syllabus.

The department has also asked schools to put up flex boards of the reminders (with the measurement 6*10) with details of their updated fee structure outside the school. The schools will have to take a photograph of the same in an A4 format and submit it to the Cluster Resource Centre.