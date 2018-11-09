Sooraj Pancholi, who was charged under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with actress Jiah Khan suicide case by a Mumbai session court on January 30, has finally opened up about his traumatic experience on his 28th birthday (November 9).

The actor spoke about how he was called a murderer, a criminal, an abuser in the court trial which has been going on for the past six years. He further said that he was made to feel guilty of his crimes without even being given a fair chance to prove my innocence.

On June 3, 2013, Jiah Khan was found hanging in her room at her Mumbai residence by her mother Rabiya. The actress left behind a suicide note blaming Sooraj Pancholi for the extreme step.

In October 2013, Jiah's mother had moved Bombay High Court and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case, alleging that her daughter had been murdered.

Following the Bombay High Court's orders, CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014.

Earlier, Jiah's mother also sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe which was rejected by the Bombay High Court. She then approached the Supreme Court which refused to intervene in High Court's order.

Read Sooraj Pancholi's full statement on Jiah Khan suicide case and his traumatic 6 years of the court trial.

"Today I complete 28 years of my life. I want to take up this moment to share a few thoughts that have been in my heart for a while. I wanted to wait to speak out until the case ended, but it's taken longer than expected. I don't know where to start from. It is difficult to express some feelings when so many people, so many emotions are involved. First, I want to thank those who have stood by me like a pillar of strength. It has been a long journey that started when I was still trying to understand life. I have been fighting the case in court for the last 6 years, with patience and respect, waiting for the trial to be completed. In this process I have been called a murderer, a criminal, an abuser and so much worse. I read these things about me almost every single day. And my heartfelt effort has always been to be strong, respectful and ignore it. But they still fill my and my loved ones' heart with so much sadness. I don't blame the people who call me names, because that's how i have been portrayed in public, but i'm not the monster that has been portrayed in headlines. I know how easy it is to think the worst of someone and accuse them but it is exceptionally hard to prove myself innocent as there's a procedure that we need to follow. A procedure that has taken long enough that i have been made to feel guilty without even being given a fair chance to prove my innocence. There have been accusations and assumptions but there has been no validation. But, this is not about what others say. This is about how I feel. For as long as I can remember, my dream has always been to make my parents proud. I have always tried to be a good son to them. In the last 6 years, I've tried harder everyday to achieve this dream and to be positive. So today, I am praying with my heart that our family can move forward, that the trial can come to a fair end and that I can give back all the love, support and strength I have received from so many of you. Thank you to all of you who constantly send positivity my way. You may not know it, but every single one of your prayers has helped."

On the work front, Sooraj will be seen alongside Isabelle Kaif and Waluscha De Sousa in Time to Dance, helmed by Stanley D'Costa.

(With ANI Inputs)