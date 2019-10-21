When it comes to the restaurant and culinary in Russia, Pavlov Aleksey is the name one can always count on. He is one of the most successful restaurateurs and entrepreneur who has made a niche for himself today. Born on February 27, 1982, in Omsk, he always wanted to be a renowned entrepreneur and today he has it all – the life of luxuries and the immense popularity. He was even invited to feature on the TV reality show 'The Secret Millionaire' making him a household name across Russia.

Since a very young age, he had thought of doing business in the food industry. The 37-year old entrepreneur is the founder of Shushi Master – a popular food chain which has more than 230 restaurants in 10 countries and 123 cities making him one of the most successful restaurateurs in Russia. "I was planning to establish a business in Surgut first, but occasionally stopped in Tyumen and decided to open it there. I was making everything out of nothing. My first office was inside a rented flat. In the morning I sat in the restaurant accepting orders and, in the evening, I was searching for new locations to open", said Aleksey while recalling when it all started. With time, his restaurant chain is expanding and looks like he is setting his throne across the globe.

Pavlov is a yearly speaker at Gastreet, the main event of the restaurant industry in Russia and has been a part of the Transformation Forum in Olimpiysky, Moscow whose aim has been to lift up the small and medium-sized business in Russia. Talking about his favourite quotes and giving special advice to the youth, he said, "To dream is important. Only the dream gives you the power and the possibility to make it real. Never be afraid of competition. You can learn much from competitors, but it is more important to develop yourself first." With business running all the time in his mind, Pavlov Aleksey is truly an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs. Besides being an entrepreneur, a good orator and a successful restaurateur, Pavlov Aleksey is also an influencer who has brought a great change with his work in Russia.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.