Darris Robins has been lately gaining a lot of popularity in the marketing industry. He has been an expert in writing and composing music since a very early age. However, things turned bad when it came to his education. He had to drop out of college due to the growing student loan debt in 2012. After leaving college, he amassed over $100K+ in student loan debt at the age of 19. This motivated the young guy to learn the business of music.

Without having any job, his only source of income was to market his own music online. To everyone's surprise, his music helped him establish his strong fan base and his peers offered him to be a freelance marketer for them. With getting an overwhelming response, he had been outsourced for business and simultaneously he also began his interview and vlog series with artists of his local town.

Darris tasted success in the form of his own brand called Mic Check Global which he started in November 2013. It is a marketing agency that helps to build a strong social media presence of personalities and organizations with having a strong focus on the target audience and great sales. Later in 2015, Darris created Mic Check Global Films which focuses on visual branding content on social media.

However, Mic Check Global got its first international office in Cebu, Philippines, in 2018 intending to build a strong business relationship with the people of Asia. Their new venture focuses on hiring brand team ambassadors, sponsoring artist development programs and encouraging intercontinental communication by expanding entertainment all over Asia. Moreover, it is the first American/Asian company which helps the emerging artists grow into full-time artists and entrepreneurs.

Darris and his partners in Cebu have sponsored many students to attend private school. By this, he has been helping the students who face poverty and lack opportunities. By the year 2020, Darris has a target to sponsor more than 100 students. Since the last 5 years, his company, Mic Check Global has extended support to hundreds of unsigned independent artists in building their strong fan base. Their future plan is to help all the aspiring artists achieve their dreams by helping them in education and letting them know their true potential talent.

