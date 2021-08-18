How you choose to give back to the world is often more important than your success story. It is often a gesture of gratitude that you were able to achieve what you wished for. Manuel Suarez, CEO of one of the top digital agencies - Attention Grabbing Media (AGM), with his success, decided that he had to help others grow and become successful in adding meaning to his efforts.

He says he has assisted multiple business owners in different parts of the globe to grow on social media. Putting everything he learned into practice, he could bring social media influencers into the limelight, including Dr. Eric Berg (aka - the Keto King) and his very own father, Frank Suarez, who is the author of "The Power of Your Metabolism," he claims.

His clients boast millions of followers on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube. He has helped them for the better by helping their business grow through strategic digital marketing planning. Many of his well-wishers and clients even call him "The Marketing Ninja," he recalls.

However, this gentleman felt like he shouldn't just stop here. He knew he had to do more for people around him who had no clue how to operate social media. To help them out, he decided to launch his very own social media marketing training program, the AGM Ninja Lab. The program allows anyone to become a professional at digital marketing in order to scale businesses online, no matter how new you are to the field. This training program provides small business owners and marketers with up-to-date information on the effective marketing tactics that his own agency uses every day. He has also spoken on stages in multiple countries motivating small business owners to boost their online presence.

He is trying to help as many people as he can, one step at a time. Being a humanitarian, he says he loves to shower his employees with consistent motivation to help them achieve their own goals. He even goes on to sometimes have more belief in their capabilities than they do. He believes that everyone can overcome the obstacles of life and achieve more than they ever imagined by being dedicated to learning more every day and most importantly, never giving up.