The way many people and professionals across fields have thrived on in their careers has only gone ahead in proving their immense abilities and talents to take over their fields. Dr. Tanya Chaudhari is a Physiotherapist, a Model, a Blogger, and a Social Worker. She is successful at her work as a blogger. She has done her Bachelors in Physiotherapy and Masters in Physiotherapy -Neurology.

She started her modeling journey in 2015. She participated in Mr & Miss Kanpur, where she was in the top 5 with the Title of miss popular. She has transformed herself and lost almost 20 kg. She participated in Mr & Miss North India 2018. She auditioned for Miss India 2018, but she wasn't selected. She started her journey for a breast cancer awareness program. She has done many shoots and collaborated with famous brands like My Fitness, Powergummies, Bigmuscles Nutrition, Max Protein, Divine Nutrition, etc, she says. Her debut video song is Tu Naa Mila with Rising Singer Kuku G in 2021. She has many upcoming video songs in 2022. She is a verified creator on the famous platform MX TAKATAK. She has a huge fan following with 279K followers on Instagram.

Bringing joy to the faces of her audience is what she lives for and wants to keep doing that all her life, she says.