The Indian Army on Thursday intercepted a truck and killed four terrorists near Nagrota in J&K's Jammu district. The encounter broke out at Ban Toll Plaza Jammu with Police, CRPF and Army. The four JeM terrorists had infiltrated into India through the International Border in Samba on Wednesday night with the intention of carrying out a major attack.

According to the sources privy to the high-level meeting attended by the Prime Minister, it was revealed that the terrorists were planning to do something big on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. The timely action by the forces ensured evasion of what could have been a major tragedy, garnering accolades from PM Narendra Modi and the entire nation.

Terrorists' communication devices recovered

As the investigation unfolds new details, security forces recovered communication devices that were used by the killed Pakistani Jaish terrorists in Nagrota. The messages showed brief communication between the killed terrorists and Pakistani handler. The messages were received from Sialkot/Shakargarh in Pakistan by the their handler named Rauf.

The messages were sent to get update on the whereabouts of the terrorists, as the handler asked where they reached and asked about the situation. One message in the outbox read 2 a.m., suggesting the terrorists had infiltrated into India from international border at midnight.

After the incident, PM Modi reviewed the security apparatus along the International Border and the Line of Control with Pakistan on Friday.

"Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted," PM Modi tweeted.

The terrorists have started using these sectors along the IB to infiltrate due to the strong anti-infiltration grid established by the Indian security forces along the Line of Control (LoC). Pakistan is unable to infiltrate neither terrorists nor weapons into the Valley to increase violence levels in the valley via the LoC.