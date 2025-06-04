RCB's IPL victory celebration turns tragic: Several feared killed in stampede near B'luru's Chinnaswamy Stadium

What was meant to be a historic celebration for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL title turned into tragedy on Wednesday as a stampede near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium left several feared dead and over 50 injured.

Thousands of ecstatic fans had gathered for the celebration event, but chaos erupted when crowds surged through multiple gates, leading to panic and stampede-like conditions. According to sources, at least six people have died, with bodies sent to Bowring and Vaidehi Hospitals. Several others remain in ICU, while official confirmation is awaited.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar visited the injured at Bowring Hospital. Police struggled to control the crowd despite heavy deployment, and ambulances were delayed due to road congestion.

In another incident, a fan fell and broke his leg while attempting to jump over a gate to enter the stadium. Spectators were even seen climbing trees and walls to witness the team.

The Karnataka government had earlier cancelled the victory parade, citing safety concerns. Still, thousands thronged to venues including Vidhana Soudha, where a mild lathi charge was used to control the crowd.

Earlier in the day, RCB players were welcomed at HAL Airport by Deputy CM Shivakumar, who gifted Virat Kohli the RCB and Kannada flags, with photos of the moment going viral.

With inputs from IANS.