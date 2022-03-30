Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Date &Time: March 30th at 7:30 PM IST and local time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

On Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the sixth match of IPL 2022. Shreyas Iyer-led KKR got off to a perfect start one could get as they brushed past defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the opening fixture. The bowlers set up the victory as they restricted the opposition to 131, and in reply, batters displayed excellent skills as they comfortable cruised through the chase.

On the other hand, RCB posted a mammoth total of 250-2 on the scoreboard. Faf du Plessis slammed 88 runs while Dinesh Karthik smacked quickfire 34. Later, Punjab Kings chased the target with five wickets in their hands. RCB bowlers need to pull up their socks as they face another stiff task against Kolkata at the same venue.

Pitch Report

Due to extended boundaries, the venue has not been a very high-scoring one. While a fair amount of grass on the pitch won't help the spinner much. It also looks hard, so it should be good to bat on with good carry. The par score would be around 165. The trend has been to chase here, and the previous match saw more than 200 being chased.

Let's have a look at some of the stats and facts before the start of the RCB vs KKR game:

1- Shreyas Iyer has never lost a match as captain against RCB in IPL since 2019. Kolkata has played two matches at DY Patil Stadium and won both of them against Deccan Chargers and Pune Warriors India . . .

2 – Dinesh Karthik needs four more sixes to complete 200 sixes in T20 cricket.

3– Ajinkya Rahane needs 15 more runs to complete 4000 runs in IPL.

4 – Sunil Narine needs 46 more runs to smash 1000 runs in IPL.

RCB

Faf du Plessis is leading the Bangalore franchise, and they have already lost one match in the tournament so far. In their opening game, Faf du Plessis scored 88 runs. Mohammed Siraj picked the most two wickets in the game.

RCB Squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahamad, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey

KKR

Shreyas Iyer leads KKR in the tournament. They have won the one game they played. In the opening game, Ajinkya Rahane was the top run-scorer for the team with 44 runs. Umesh Yadav scalped most two wickets.

KKR Squad: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav.