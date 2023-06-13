Industries across the world will always be competitive and saturated, and fearing the same, there have been many who have yet to take their first step toward building their businesses and brands. However, a few business experts who today are established names explain that this will always remain a challenge but that it should never act as a roadblock in one's journey to get near their goals and visions. It is necessary to be risk-takers instead of only being dreamers and take required actions to achieve their desired success in their chosen industries, says a young entrepreneurial talent and serial business owner Rayees Poyilunkhal, who dreamt, made rigorous efforts and became a successful multipreneur across sectors.

This young Indian talent was born on 22nd December 1986 in Koyilandy, Calicut, Kerala. From a very young age, he dreamt of becoming his own boss and getting into the business world. Hence, he chose to dive deep into different business sectors to become a renowned and skilled entrepreneur. He thrived on networking, business connections, and his hard work and perseverance and carved his own unique path to success in all that he ever chose to put his hands on.

Today, Rayees Poyilunkhal has risen to be an astute entrepreneur with a passion for connecting people, solving business problems and providing selfless service for charitable causes. He says that he always loves taking risks and knows how to stay calm and composed in challenging situations. For him, difficult situations are to be seen as hidden opportunities that one must learn to optimize and maximize. He is the one who approached several entrepreneurs on the verge of bankruptcy and debt and connected them with investors to form new businesses and ideas.

Money has been a massive motivator in his life, but besides that, he is also inspired to create greater employment opportunities for people through his businesses, and that keeps him going. Rayees has grown to become a multimillionaire who believes in spreading the good among others and thus is a respected philanthropist as well. His businesses are in sectors like fashion, real estate, pharmaceuticals and more.

Rayees Poyilunkhal is a self-made business magnate who followed what his heart sought, put in the required efforts, stayed consistent on his path and went ahead in becoming an influential multipreneur of India.