Crazy Star Ravichandran's daughter Geethanjali is tying the knot in a traditional event on Wednesday, 29 May. She is marrying businessman Ajay in a grand event held at White Petals in Palace Grounds.

A day before the marriage, the wedding reception was held at the same venue which saw the presence of the bigwigs from politics and film industry. Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, BJP State President, BS Yeddyrurappa and Shruthi were among the early birds who wished the couple.

Huge number of guests are expected to attend the wedding and seating arrangments for over 10,000 people have been made in the venue. Ravichandran's close friend and musician Hamsalekha's team will entertain the guests with the music.

It is billed as one of the expensive weddings in Sandalwood in the recent years. But Ravichandran has refused to speak about the money being spent on the wedding. "The costliest thing that we are gifting her is our happy tears. I am happy that she is getting married, but the thought of she going to her husband's place makes me emotional," he said in a press meet before the wedding.

The highlight of the wedding is Ravichandran has composed a song about father-daughter relationship. "She did not give any response upon listening to the number. Later, my wife told me that she was weeping after hearing the song, repeatedly," he added.

Ravichandran is known as a dream merchant in Sandalwood whook the technical standards to new heights in Sandalwood. His love for colorful frames and songs won a lot of appreciation across South India.