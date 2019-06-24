Ravi Teja began shooting for Disco Raja, a VI Anand directorial, in April and besides him, the film has Nabha Natesh and Payal Rajput as the leading ladies. Bobby Simha is playing the antagonist in this film and it also has Vennela Kishore and Satya. SS Thaman is composing music for this film which is being produced by Ram Talluri. The film had to go on floors much before the date it went and was delayed due to many reasons.

After the first schedule was over, there were many rumours that the film was shelved. As the rumours were doing rounds, the makers have released a statement which said that the second schedule will go on floors soon. The second schedule of the film went on floors on May 27 and is still going on.

The team is shooting intense action sequences in the outskirts of the city. As per the latest reports, the film is expected to hit the screens on November 29. An official confirmation is awaited. The makers wanted to release the film much before the expected date, but they postponed it keeping Sye Raa in mind is what we heard.

Disco Raja is a sci-fi entertainer and the actor has pinned up hopes on this film as he is deprived of hits. His previous films Touch Chesi Chudu, Nela Ticket and Amar Akbar Anthony have been disasters at the box office and he is in need of a break.

Director VI Anand has made his directorial debut in Telugu with Hrudayam Ekkada Unnadi and has directed Appuchi Gramam in Tamil. In Telugu, he also made Tiger, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada and Okka Kshanam.

Disco Raja is going have many thrilling elements that would keep the audience engaged for a long time and Ravi Teja is going to be seen in a different role which he hasn't done till now.