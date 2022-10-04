Ravi Kewalramani is a bright mind in the real estate industry in Mumbai. With his unique approach, he has not just created a brand value for his business but has become a name himself. If you are a regular Instagram user, you must have seen his reels where he talks about some of the stunning properties in the city.

He lived in the USA from 2000 to 2011 and then traveled back and forth from 2011 to 2013 regularly. That's how he got a new approach to the real estate business. As he brought western ideas to Mumbai real estate and implemented his lessons in the growth of RKMumbaiRealtors.

He talks about how he approaches his work and shares a lot more interesting details.

Q) What kind of properties have you dealt with so far and who are your clients?

A) I've dealt with properties and requirements of not only TV and movie celebrity clients but also of the selected Princes and Maharajas of India. However, I am very particular about maintaining their privacy and security.

Q) You've created a buzz on entire social media by reviewing developer projects and showcasing properties in a very straightforward format. Tell us something about it.

A) I've intentionally and strategically made bold moves of quitting all traditional forms of real estate marketing and putting myself out there on social media. These days, developers approach me to market their properties, new projects, and launches to create awareness. However, with access to more than 200K followers on Insta and 25K+ YouTube subscribers, I feel a sense of responsibility. I'm very picky with whom I associate. There has to be synergy and value in the project for me to associate with the developer. I am very particular with the brand names I associate myself with.

Q) How do you ensure the quality of a project before partnership?

A) I personally inspect the documents of every resale property to ensure the preliminary checks. This gives confidence to the buyer that his investment and monies are safe. It's an added checkpoint for the buyer.