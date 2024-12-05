There has been a lot of speculation around Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus 'Ramayana'—fans and followers are always seeking to know details about it. The star cast of the film has gained a lot of traction as well. While Ranbir Kapoor plays Ram, Sai Pallavi stars as Sita, and Yash plays Ravana.

Social media was abuzz with rumours of who could be playing Lakshman in the film; multiple names kept coming up, but the makers confirmed nothing. However, Ravi Dubey has recently mentioned that he will be playing the role of Lakshman.

In a recent interview with Connect Cine, the popular television actor spoke about breathing life into the character of Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana.' When asked about whether or not the rumours of him essaying the character of Lakshman are true or not, he said, "With due permission of my makers, yes, I am. What I felt was there was a certain sanctity to the project and I feel Namit sir, Nitesh sir, might have a plan as to how they want to talk about it."

He further added, "I will be corrupted if I just blurt out things frivolously in front of people. It would be very unhygienic for me to say 'No comment' which will be as good as a comment. So I took a due permission from them and I told them that if at all this question comes up then what should I say? When they said yes is when I am saying yes."

Ravi had the nicest things to say about his co-star Ranbir Kapoor; he spoke about his experience working with the superstar and much more. He said, "This is my first time working alongside a megastar like Ranbir Kapoor and his kindness, empathy, silence and grace towards everyone... (is great). He has been working so hard but he will not come on set and make it look like that I am like this. Every time he is in front of camera, you will see he has been at it. He is the only commercial, viable artist of this generation. He is the most graceful person I have come across, and I regard and love him like my own elder brother."

According to speculation, makers are trying to finish the film's post-production very soon and release it in 2025 or by Diwali 2026. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the film. Earlier this year, pictures of Ranbir and Sai Pallavi in costumes got leaked from the set.