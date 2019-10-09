Kiccha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada has often surprised the viewers by bringing in big celebrities from different walks of life and fields. From actress Shruthi to cricketer Dodda Ganesh, many familiar names from film, cricket and other industries have been part of the show. The forthcoming season too seems to be having big names.

The latest buzz in the tinsel town says that noted journalist and writer Ravi Belagere is entering Bigg Boss Kannada 7 house as a contestant. He is known for his sharp criticisms on politics, while his weekly Hai Bangalore enjoys good readership for his spicy stories revolving around the lives of celebs, politics along with deadly underworld stories.

Apart from acting in a few movies in significant roles, he has also authored over 80 books in Kannada, anchored crime-related shows and did radio shows which make him the most popular celebrity journalist among his peers.

Of late, he has started his own YouTube channel. If the latest rumours about him turn out to be true, then his presence would definitely carry a lot of weight into the show.

It may be recalled that Ravi Belagere's daughter Bhavana Belagere was a contestant in the third season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

The seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada takes off on Sunday, 13 October.