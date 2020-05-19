Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has opened up on her experience of shooting while maintaining social distancing. Raveena recently shot for a show for the PM Cares fund, where she plays the host.

Revealing her experience of makeup and shooting, the actress shared on Instagram: "Our days of shoots now, when we have to photocheck our own makeup. Shooting with social distancing. Hosted a show for #pmcares fund. Was shot with the cameras placed nearly 50 feet away and closed in with the zoom lens. Wonder if we all will ever get used to this new normal. Waiting for this to pass."

The actress also shared a photo of hers where she can be seen checking her makeup before the shoot by clicking a selfie with her phone. Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon is missing the times when "social distancing was an unheard word"! The actress recently took to Instagram to express how much she is missing interacting with her fans.

"We will surely miss those days..when social distancing was an unheard word .. I'm missing the personal touch , the interactions with people , well wishers . Artistes thrive on love and we are because they make us , with their love and appreciation. It will take a long time for the world to heal, till then this love and one to one, human bonding shall be sorely missed..." wrote the actress.